Gibbs Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,914 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.2% of Gibbs Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Altura Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Altura Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 113,026 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 906.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total transaction of $4,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,657,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $402,449,453.80. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at $167,595,812.15. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s return restores leadership continuity and eased a major concern for investors, helping spark Monday’s sharp rebound. Some analysts also see potential upside, with Wedbush maintaining an Outperform rating and $293 price target. Article: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang comeback could ease AI industry policy risks

Huang’s return restores leadership continuity and eased a major concern for investors, helping spark Monday’s sharp rebound. Some analysts also see potential upside, with Wedbush maintaining an Outperform rating and $293 price target. Positive Sentiment: The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Article: Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Now That Jensen Huang Is Back in Charge?

The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Negative Sentiment: Reports of a possible SEC inquiry and the U.S. blacklisting of Megaspeed, a firm linked to concerns about chip diversion, keep export-compliance and potential legal risks in focus. The reported SEC inquiry has not been confirmed by the company or the regulator. Article: Nvidia slips as investors assess risks surrounding Huang’s return as CEO

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $204.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $243.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA set a $255.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Melius Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.89.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation develops graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993, the company first became widely known for GPUs used in PC gaming and professional graphics. Its technology now also supports artificial intelligence, scientific computing and other data-intensive applications. NVIDIA's offerings include GeForce products for gaming, data-center GPUs and systems for AI workloads, and networking products that connect computing infrastructure.

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