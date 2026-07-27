250,000 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Purchased by Styrax Capital LP

Styrax Capital LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $70,592,000. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 4.9% of Styrax Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Styrax Capital LP owned 0.15% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $319.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $374.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEYS

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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