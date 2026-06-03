25,048 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by NWM Advisors LLC

NWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,048 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000. NVIDIA comprises 4.1% of NWM Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled its RTX Spark PC superchip and a broader push into AI PCs with partners like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, opening a new market beyond data centers and pressuring Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Nvidia's new chip to power fresh line of Windows laptops by Dell, HP

NVIDIA unveiled its RTX Spark PC superchip and a broader push into AI PCs with partners like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, opening a new market beyond data centers and pressuring Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched Vera Rubin, Vera CPU, and the DSX AI-factory platform, signaling stronger long-term demand for its chips, networking, software, and infrastructure tools. NVIDIA Vera Rubin ramps into full production

The company also launched Vera Rubin, Vera CPU, and the DSX AI-factory platform, signaling stronger long-term demand for its chips, networking, software, and infrastructure tools. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang’s comments boosted the AI ecosystem around NVIDIA, with Marvell, Arm, and several infrastructure partners rallying on his endorsements and product roadmap. Nvidia's Jensen Huang says Marvell could be the next trillion-dollar company

CEO Jensen Huang’s comments boosted the AI ecosystem around NVIDIA, with Marvell, Arm, and several infrastructure partners rallying on his endorsements and product roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised its price target to $270, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for NVDA. Benzinga report on Needham rating

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised its price target to $270, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for NVDA. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted that NVDA has been consolidating near highs and that a near-term pullback is possible after the recent run, even though the longer-term thesis remains intact.

Some articles noted that NVDA has been consolidating near highs and that a near-term pullback is possible after the recent run, even though the longer-term thesis remains intact. Negative Sentiment: There were also reminders of risks, including U.S.-China export scrutiny, Chinese efforts to build alternatives, and reports of insider selling, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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