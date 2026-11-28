Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,050 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 122,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 245,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,812.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 389,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,197,000 after acquiring an additional 369,069 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price objective on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.48.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1%

Bank of America stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

Bank of America News Summary

These are some of the BAC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: BAC’s Swiss expansion is reportedly attracting clients and broadening its European capabilities, which could create more cross-border business and fee income over time. Will Bank of America’s Swiss Expansion Fuel Further Fee Income Growth?

BAC’s Swiss expansion is reportedly attracting clients and broadening its European capabilities, which could create more cross-border business and fee income over time. Neutral Sentiment: One market analysis says BAC has lagged the broader financial sector, while Wall Street remains broadly bullish. That contrast points to a mixed backdrop rather than a clear change in the company’s fundamentals. Bank of America Stock: Is BAC Underperforming the Financial Sector?

One market analysis says BAC has lagged the broader financial sector, while Wall Street remains broadly bullish. That contrast points to a mixed backdrop rather than a clear change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Bank of America and highlighted a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. The claims remain allegations, not established findings, but the litigation attention could weigh on sentiment and carries potential legal and reputational costs. SBS Law lawsuit notice Rosen Law class-action deadline notice

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report