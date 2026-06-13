25,068 Shares in AECOM $ACM Acquired by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,068 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 80,162 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,241,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,362 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 907,995 shares of the construction company's stock worth $86,559,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,623 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

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AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $70.06 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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