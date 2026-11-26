Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of PACCAR worth $50,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. United Southern Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 66,255 shares of the company's stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $122.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PACCAR from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of PACCAR from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Trading Up 2.5%

PCAR opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. PACCAR's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc. is a global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, best known for its Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF truck brands. Its products include heavy- and medium-duty trucks serving long-haul, construction, distribution and other commercial markets. The company also manufactures engines and supplies replacement parts through its dealer networks. Through PACCAR Financial, it offers financing and leasing services to truck customers and dealers. Founded in 1905 as Seattle Car Manufacturing Company, PACCAR serves customers in North America, Europe and other international markets.

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