Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 251,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,503,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.40% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,191,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $223,722,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,922,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,808,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 190.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,863,000 after buying an additional 186,294 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 15,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,811,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $734,643. The trade was a 71.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $128,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,508,536. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 468,709 shares of company stock worth $75,982,829. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $126.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.55 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWST

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a biotechnology company that manufactures synthetic DNA using a silicon-based platform. Its products include synthetic genes, oligonucleotides and large collections of DNA sequences designed for research and commercial applications. The company serves customers in areas including pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, academic science, agriculture and industrial biology. Its offerings support applications such as drug discovery, antibody development, genetic research and next-generation sequencing.

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