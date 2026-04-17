251,677 Shares in Centene Corporation $CNC Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,357,000. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.05% of Centene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 455.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Centene by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11,011.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts: Sign Up

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $38.88 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The firm's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Centene from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Centene to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centene

About Centene

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Centene, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centene wasn't on the list.

While Centene currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here