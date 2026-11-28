State Street Corp decreased its stake in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,529,048 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.15% of Oruka Therapeutics worth $234,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORKA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 412,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Virtus Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 217.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 147,719 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ORKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on Oruka Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%

ORKA opened at $109.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $115.51. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of -0.34.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristine M. Ball sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,888,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,888,740. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Arjun Agarwal sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,568.43. The trade was a 41.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,950 shares of company stock worth $18,288,360. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody medicines for chronic inflammatory skin diseases. Its research focuses on treatments intended to provide durable disease control with less frequent dosing than many existing therapies. The company's pipeline includes ORKA-001, an antibody targeting interleukin-23 (IL-23), and ORKA-002, which targets interleukin-17A and interleukin-17F (IL-17A/F). Both programs are being developed for conditions including plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

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