25,400 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Purchased by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 151.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $378.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.55 and a 200-day moving average of $457.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.00 and a twelve month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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