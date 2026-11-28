Avantyr Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,015 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 254,010 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.0% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avantyr Capital Partners LP's holdings in Intel were worth $34,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $9,441,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $4,995,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 57.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,552 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $208,541,000 after buying an additional 67,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Intel by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,429,673,000 after buying an additional 8,342,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Up 4.9%

INTC stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. Intel's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are a few of the latest headlines about INTC:

Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Article: Intel rises as chip rebound and foundry momentum stay in focus

Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Intel reportedly posted its strongest data-center growth in 15 years, providing a fundamental bright spot and potential support for its AI-related opportunity. Article: Intel’s foundry gap remains substantial

Intel reportedly posted its strongest data-center growth in 15 years, providing a fundamental bright spot and potential support for its AI-related opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s foundry business is still losing money and remains well behind TSMC, while a major outside customer commitment is still needed to strengthen the turnaround case. Coverage also flags AI-sector selling and questions about whether Intel’s valuation is justified. Article: Intel faces lawsuit and AI selloff as fair-value debate intensifies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,808,024.37. This represents a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report