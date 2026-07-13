25,409 Shares in IREN Limited $IREN Bought by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. purchased a new position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IREN by 29.5% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IREN by 1,530.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 94,360 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in IREN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in IREN by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 19,936 shares of the company's stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IREN by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,688 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IREN has been the subject of several research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 target price on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IREN to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IREN has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IREN

IREN Price Performance

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. IREN Limited has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 4.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IREN Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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