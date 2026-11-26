State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,200 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,548,640 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.85% of Tyler Technologies worth $487,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,890,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,095 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38,508 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 400,775 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,211,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,645,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 254,391 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 119,127 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:TYL opened at $420.45 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.71 and a 52 week high of $473.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.69 and a 200 day moving average of $338.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $647.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $651.38 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $445.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, COO Jeffrey Puckett sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.69, for a total transaction of $4,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,582. The trade was a 56.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H. Moore, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.52, for a total value of $8,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,514,099.84. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,930 shares of company stock worth $32,946,548. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies provides software and technology services primarily to public-sector organizations. Its customers include state and local governments, courts, public safety agencies, schools, and other public entities. The company's offerings include software for financial management, tax and property appraisal, courts and justice, public safety, education, utility billing, and permitting. Tyler also provides digital services such as online payments and tools for public access to government information.

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