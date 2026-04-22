2,560 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Acquired by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,560 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.4% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,947 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,795,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 60,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $57,334,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,044.00 to $1,047.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded W.W. Grainger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,118.14.

Read Our Latest Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,172.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $906.52 and a one year high of $1,218.63. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,115.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,043.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.71 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.54%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.28, for a total transaction of $1,658,048.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,745,625.48. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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