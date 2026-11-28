State Street Corp lowered its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,874,849 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 2,571,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.39% of Delek US worth $276,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Delek US by 445.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $2,403,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $10,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $895,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,847,800.89. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 2,943 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $227,111.31. Following the sale, the director owned 30,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,353.85. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,232 shares of company stock worth $3,192,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delek US from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Delek US from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Delek US

Delek US Stock Performance

Delek US stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.05 by $5.50. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 140.39% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Delek US's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2550. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Delek US's payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings is an independent downstream energy company focused on refining and marketing petroleum products. Its refineries process crude oil into transportation fuels and other products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and petroleum coke. The company's operations are concentrated in the southern United States, with refining assets in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. Delek US also markets fuel and other refined products to customers in regional markets. Delek US has a related logistics business conducted through Delek Logistics Partners, which provides services such as crude oil gathering and transportation, storage and terminaling.

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