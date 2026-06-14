25,780 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.0%

SFM stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $173.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 426 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $33,449.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,024,293.40. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $937,692.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,466,661.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 161,276 shares of company stock worth $13,287,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

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