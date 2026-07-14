25,822 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,195.24. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,102 shares of company stock worth $5,205,798. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.64 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

See Also

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