259,000 Shares in Greenfire Resources Ltd. $GFR Bought by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Greenfire Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFR. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFR opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). Greenfire Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.27 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GFR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Greenfire Resources in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Greenfire Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Greenfire Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on GFR

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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