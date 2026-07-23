259,587 Shares in MNTN Inc. $MNTN Acquired by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 259,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of MNTN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MNTN during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MNTN in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MNTN during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MNTN by 2,093.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,857 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MNTN by 622,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company's stock.

MNTN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNTN opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.07 and a beta of 0.81. MNTN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). MNTN had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 7.84%.The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MNTN Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTN shares. Weiss Ratings raised MNTN from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MNTN from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on MNTN from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MNTN in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MNTN in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNTN

About MNTN

MNTN is a software platform specializing in connected television (CTV) advertising, offering marketers the tools to plan, launch and measure streaming TV campaigns. Its platform enables brands to reach audiences across major OTT and CTV channels, helping advertisers target viewers based on demographic, behavioral and contextual data.

The company's core product suite includes campaign management, real-time bidding and performance analytics. MNTN integrates with leading streaming services and ad exchanges, allowing clients to execute programmatic buys, track view-through conversions and optimize media spend through automated reporting dashboards.

Founded by experienced digital advertising professionals, MNTN is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and primarily serves brands and agencies across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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