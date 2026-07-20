25,959 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,959 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $413.26 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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