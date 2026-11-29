Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,160 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 259,756 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of CRH worth $32,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in CRH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,024,839 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,079,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,928,489 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $623,203,000 after purchasing an additional 216,822 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CRH by 10.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,944,259 shares of the construction company's stock worth $243,785,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 137.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,718,170 shares of the construction company's stock worth $225,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of CRH by 5.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,020,187 shares of the construction company's stock worth $216,160,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CRH from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Siobhan Talbot bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,277.41. This represents a 23.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $98.11 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.56 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CRH's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About CRH

CRH plc is a global building materials company that supplies products and services used in construction and infrastructure projects. Its offerings include aggregates, cement, ready-m mixed concrete, asphalt and paving materials, as well as concrete products and construction accessories. The company serves customers across North America and Europe, with operations spanning the production and distribution of building materials and related solutions. Its products are used in projects such as roads, commercial and residential buildings, and other infrastructure.

Further Reading

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