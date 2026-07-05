26,000 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 667.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 882 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company's stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group upgraded ABM Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ABM Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABM

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $44.17 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. ABM Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 395,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,317,506.90. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ABM Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ABM Industries wasn't on the list.

While ABM Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here