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These Stocks Could Win as Wall Street Looks Beyond AI Software

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 4, 2026
An illustrated concept image showing AI, semiconductor, energy, and aerospace sector icons connected by glowing data streams.

Key Points

  • Investors may look beyond crowded AI software trades if first-half momentum fades and market breadth improves.
  • Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, Rocket Lab, Intuitive Machines and AST SpaceMobile offer exposure to aviation, space infrastructure and satellite communications.
  • FuelCell Energy gives investors a speculative AI infrastructure angle as data centers search for faster on-site power options.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

The first half of the trading year typically operates on a dominant market narrative. Over the past six months, that narrative has favored massive artificial intelligence (AI) and compute infrastructure rallies. By July, those storylines can start to lose momentum as investors reassess crowded trades and look for the next source of market breadth.

As Q3 institutional window dressing concludes, portfolio managers have already locked in their first-half performance for client statements and are actively resetting their risk models. Some institutional investors may be looking for a specific setup right now: asymmetric risk-reward in sectors starved of capital.

Institutions may be quietly cutting dead weight, locking in gains from crowded technology sector trades, and positioning ahead of the next major market rotation. The goal for investors is to front-run this institutional capital flow by targeting fundamentally sound companies anchored by large backlogs, concrete government contracts, and technical mean-reversion setups.

Multiple Compression: The Math Catching Up to Tech

Mega-cap technology and pure-play AI software trades are historically crowded and mathematically overextended. The momentum concentrated in these names relied on late-stage multiple expansion that cannot sustain itself indefinitely.

When a software business trades at 30 times forward sales, investors demand perfection in operational execution just to maintain current price levels. Any slight miss in forward guidance or revenue acceleration triggers margin compression.

Capital allocators recognize this structural vulnerability. Any broadening of market breadth leaves these hyper-valued names susceptible to rapid pullbacks. Funds are actively rotating out of these exhausted narratives to find hard assets in the physical economy, hunting for tangible value over speculative growth.

Taking Flight: Assembly Lines Replace R&D Dreams

The advanced aviation sector is shedding its origins in speculative research and development to become a heavily capitalized, federally certified manufacturing industry. Institutional capital favors operational milestones over conceptual designs.

Joby Aviation Today

Joby Aviation, Inc. stock logo
JOBYJOBY 90-day performance
Joby Aviation
$8.44 -0.05 (-0.53%)
As of 07/2/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$7.75
$20.95
Price Target
$13.64
Add to Watchlist
Joby Aviation NYSE: JOBY recently provided a strong catalyst for scaled commercial production. Filings from late June formalize a strategic manufacturing alliance with Toyota Motor Corporation NYSE: TM.

Toyota Motor Corporation now holds a 13.1% beneficial ownership stake and established a 51% controlling interest in the newly formed preparation enterprise dedicated to manufacturing Joby Aviation aircraft. Backed by a $500 million direct investment, this capital structure de-risks the commercial scale-up process. The transition shifts Joby Aviation from a visionary concept to a tangible operational business with an automotive sector giant running the factory floor.

Conversely, Archer Aviation NYSE: ACHR presents a textbook technical mean-reversion setup. Despite a 35% year-to-date drawdown, Archer Aviation's underlying balance sheet is a fortress. Archer Aviation retains $1.78 billion in cash and short-term investments, yielding a current ratio exceeding 18x.

Institutional capitulation often signals a technical bottom. Prominent growth funds recently offloaded heavy blocks of Archer Aviation shares near 52-week lows, flushing out weak hands. Rapid progress through Federal Aviation Administration type certification and government integration programs validates the operational timeline, making the current discount an attractive accumulation zone before regulatory clearance is priced in.

Monopolizing Orbit: The New Vertical Space Race

The commercial space economy is currently transitioning from niche experimental launches to scaled telecom and infrastructure duopolies. Billions in government subsidies and mergers are permanently altering sector valuation models.

Rocket Lab Today

Rocket Lab Corporation stock logo
RKLBRKLB 90-day performance
Rocket Lab
$100.46 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 07/2/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$35.25
$151.00
Price Target
$108.24
Add to Watchlist
Rocket Lab NASDAQ: RKLB recently announced an $8 billion cash-and-stock acquisition of Iridium Communications. The broader market has yet to fully price in the extent to which this alters the Rocket Lab corporate valuation model.

By acquiring Iridium Communications, Rocket Lab vertically integrates into a space services powerhouse, securing high-margin recurring telecom revenue to offset the cash burn traditionally associated with launch segments. Supported by a 63.5% year-over-year increase in Q1 top line to $200.3 million and a record $2.2 billion backlog, Rocket Lab is mispriced following recent broader technology selloffs.

A unique market dynamic is unfolding for Intuitive Machines NASDAQ: LUNR. Short sellers frequently target capital-intensive space equities, assuming management will heavily dilute shareholders to fund operations. Currently, 28.85% of Intuitive Machines' public float is sold short.

However, Intuitive Machines recently secured a firm-fixed-price NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services contract valued up to $148.3 million. Securing massive non-dilutive government contracts to deliver lunar payloads provides a predictable revenue floor that breaks down the bearish thesis. The technical setup currently favors short-squeeze mechanics driven by forced institutional covering on operational execution.

AST SpaceMobile NASDAQ: ASTS offers a high-beta momentum play as it nears the commercialization of its direct-to-cell satellite constellation. AST SpaceMobile maintains a strong liquidity profile with roughly $3.5 billion in cash runway. A recent $926 million subsidy from the Japanese government to deploy a domestic satellite network with Rakuten OTCMKTS: RKUNY validates the technology on a sovereign level. Capital rotation into space-based telecom will continue driving upward price pressure for AST SpaceMobile.

Plugging in: The Backdoor AI Infrastructure Play

FuelCell Energy Today

FuelCell Energy, Inc. stock logo
FCELFCEL 90-day performance
FuelCell Energy
$28.11 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 07/2/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$3.78
$37.88
Price Target
$22.00
Add to Watchlist
Data centers require immense amounts of uninterrupted baseload power. Traditional energy grids are entirely tapped out, creating an urgent macro tailwind for grid-independent energy solutions. FuelCell Energy NASDAQ: FCEL is well-positioned as a backdoor play on artificial intelligence infrastructure. The narrative surrounding FuelCell Energy has shifted from legacy green energy to essential hyperscaler baseload power.

The realization of 12.5 MW standardized energy block demand for data centers, paired with a $49 million U.S. EXIM Bank financing package, fundamentally transforms FuelCell Energy's balance sheet.

Recent forced index buying catalyzed double-digit percentage spikes following the addition of FuelCell Energy to the Russell 2000. Heavily beaten down in the first half of the year, FuelCell Energy now offers a technical mean-reversion setup backed by critical physical demand.

Act Before the Crowd: Finalizing a Hardware Strategy

Positioning portfolios for the back half of the year requires identifying structural shifts before they dominate financial headlines. The transition away from overextended software multiples into tangible hardware, government backlogs, and de-risked manufacturing joint ventures offers a highly favorable asymmetric profile.

Allocating capital toward fundamentally sound businesses anchored by technical downside protection remains the most effective strategy to capture the impending Q3 institutional rotation. Let the smart money show you where the physical economy is heading, and act confidently before the window closes.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Joby Aviation Right Now?

Before you consider Joby Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Joby Aviation wasn't on the list.

While Joby Aviation currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Joby Aviation (JOBY)
3.264 of 5 stars		$8.45-0.5%N/AN/AReduce$13.64
Archer Aviation (ACHR)
2.8523 of 5 stars		$4.98-0.1%N/AN/AModerate Buy$11.83
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
2.4645 of 5 stars		$100.46flatN/AN/AModerate Buy$108.24
Intuitive Machines (LUNR)
3.6949 of 5 stars		$19.58flatN/AN/AHold$31.50
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
1.826 of 5 stars		$85.13flatN/AN/AReduce$85.09
FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
1.7928 of 5 stars		$28.11flatN/AN/AHold$22.00
Toyota Motor (TM)
4.8629 of 5 stars		$174.530.0%3.21%8.91Moderate Buy$290.00
Rakuten (RKUNY)
1.6064 of 5 stars		$4.57flatN/AN/ABuyN/A
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