State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,511,961 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,617,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.08% of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock worth $625,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNB. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,642,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000.

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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUNB opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion and a PE ratio of 38.72. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $86.68. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a drop from Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUNB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

About Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. provides equipment rental and related services to customers in construction, industrial, commercial, infrastructure, government and other markets. Its offerings include general construction equipment and tools, as well as specialty solutions such as aerial work platforms, climate control, power generation, pumps, trench safety and scaffolding. The company serves customers through a network of rental locations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

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