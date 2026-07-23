26,292 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,292 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of TriNet Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,009 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 3,995.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 135,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,575 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $3,204,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,941,285.88. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $55.80.

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TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The business's fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 219.54% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. TriNet Group's payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

See Also

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