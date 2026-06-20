26,355 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Acquired by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,355 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $218.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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