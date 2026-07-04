26,400 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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