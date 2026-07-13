26,500 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,307,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $141.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.62 and a 12-month high of $161.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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