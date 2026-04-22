2,654 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,654 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More.

Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More.

Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More.

Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More.

Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More.

Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More.

Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More.

Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about sustainability of elevated AI capital spending and margin/upgrade cycles has been cited as a reason for recent slips despite robust revenue growth. Read More.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.28 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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