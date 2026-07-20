26,548,234 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,548,234 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $128,228,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Lloyds Banking Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 131.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,216.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

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