26,680 Shares in Aptiv PLC $APTV Purchased by Shayne & Jacobs LLC

Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,680 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.37.

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Aptiv Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of APTV opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.Aptiv's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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