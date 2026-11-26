Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB - Free Report) by 1,845.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 269,337 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.24% of Albemarle worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 69.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,436,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $151,912,000 after buying an additional 589,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $131,049,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 40.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 827,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $111,784,000 after buying an additional 238,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $103,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Albemarle from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $161.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Albemarle from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Albemarle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Albemarle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.61%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a specialty chemicals company that produces lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. Its products serve industries including energy storage, transportation, electronics, petroleum refining and pharmaceuticals. The company supplies lithium compounds used in rechargeable batteries and other applications. It also makes bromine-based products for uses such as flame retardants and water treatment, along with catalysts used in refining petroleum. Albemarle traces its history to 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

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