Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $34,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Yorkville Ives assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $442.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from a "reduce" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

More Tesla News

Here's some of the latest news about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: A filing with Germany’s antitrust regulator indicates Tesla is seeking to acquire EMAG, a supplier of precision manufacturing equipment used to make gears and drives for robots. The deal could support Tesla’s effort to scale Optimus production, though its terms and status are not yet clear. Why Tesla shares jumped on Friday

A filing with Germany’s antitrust regulator indicates Tesla is seeking to acquire EMAG, a supplier of precision manufacturing equipment used to make gears and drives for robots. The deal could support Tesla’s effort to scale Optimus production, though its terms and status are not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla reportedly signed a lease for more than 1.2 million square feet at a Houston-area industrial park. The company has not clarified how it plans to use the space, so the business impact is unknown. Tesla Takes 1.2M SF at Houston’s Cedar Port Industrial Park

Tesla reportedly signed a lease for more than 1.2 million square feet at a Houston-area industrial park. The company has not clarified how it plans to use the space, so the business impact is unknown. Negative Sentiment: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF sold Tesla shares as part of broad portfolio reductions, a potential near-term sentiment headwind, though the sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. What ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF Sold

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.9%

TSLA stock opened at $398.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.38 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 438.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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