State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,715,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.57% of Power Integrations worth $190,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Power Integrations by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 58,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,205,000.

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Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.03 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Williams Trading set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs and markets semiconductor technologies used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products help convert electrical power efficiently in devices and systems across consumer, communications, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The company offers integrated circuits and other components for power supplies, including its InnoSwitch and LinkSwitch product families, gate drivers and gallium nitride (GaN) technology. Its products are used in applications such as chargers, appliances, lighting, renewable-energy systems and electric vehicles.

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