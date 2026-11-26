DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $9,661,000. Tesla comprises 4.3% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 85,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.2% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Latest Tesla News

Here's some of the latest news about TSLA:

Neutral Sentiment: Early reviews of FSD Version 15 were described as encouraging, but the software still faces regulatory hurdles before Tesla can expand its availability in Europe. Read More.

Early reviews of FSD Version 15 were described as encouraging, but the software still faces regulatory hurdles before Tesla can expand its availability in Europe. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla and SpaceX have appointed directors to negotiate a possible merger. The deal could create new opportunities, but its terms and shareholder implications remain unclear. Read More.

Tesla and SpaceX have appointed directors to negotiate a possible merger. The deal could create new opportunities, but its terms and shareholder implications remain unclear. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The EU postponed discussion of Tesla’s driver-assistance approval again, with a vote reported for December 15. Further delay could slow software sales in Europe, while safety concerns raised by some countries add to the uncertainty. Read More.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $380.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $377.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.44. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 417.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,296.36. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Tesla from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $359.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

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