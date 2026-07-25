27,392 Shares in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,392 shares of the food distribution company's stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,881 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $62,266,000 after acquiring an additional 184,066 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 499.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 328,849 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $28,764,000 after purchasing an additional 273,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:PFGC opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.86. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $116.42. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.17 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,825. This trade represents a 17.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $283,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,221,683.70. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,187 shares of company stock worth $3,027,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFGC

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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