274,267 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Purchased by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 274,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,983,000. DJE Kapital AG owned approximately 0.06% of Archer Daniels Midland as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

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