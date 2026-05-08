274,338 Shares in Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX Purchased by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 274,338 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. Quanex Building Products accounts for about 1.9% of Western Standard LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.60% of Quanex Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 5.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,240 shares of the construction company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,375 shares of the construction company's stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 132.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,754 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Quanex Building Products Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:NX opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $923.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $409.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Quanex Building Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

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