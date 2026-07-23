27,446 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,446 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 2.3%

Leidos stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $171.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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