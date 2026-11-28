First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) by 386.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456,453 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,745,655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Venture Global worth $43,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Venture Global by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venture Global by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 3rd quarter worth $2,156,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venture Global by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,825 shares of the company's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Venture Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised Venture Global from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Venture Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VG

Venture Global Price Performance

VG opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.22. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Venture Global had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $6,580,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,993 shares of company stock worth $13,401,010. Company insiders own 84.24% of the company's stock.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global, Inc. is a U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company that develops, builds and operates facilities to process natural gas for export. Its activities span the LNG supply chain, including sourcing gas, liquefaction, shipping and sales to customers. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Arlington, Virginia, and focuses its facilities in Louisiana. Its operating projects include Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG, while it is also developing additional export capacity in the state. Venture Global sells LNG to customers in international markets, including under long-term supply agreements.

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