Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,746,408 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $47,760,000. Daktronics makes up about 2.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 5.71% of Daktronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 13.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,712 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3,057.8% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the technology company's stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Daktronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $889.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.27 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Daktronics in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Daktronics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Daktronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Daktronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daktronics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAKT

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic display and control systems. Its products include LED video displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, message displays, audio systems and the software used to operate them. The company serves customers in settings such as sports venues, schools, retail and commercial locations, transportation facilities and public spaces. Its systems are used for live event presentation, advertising, information and public messaging. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota, Daktronics serves customers in the United States and internationally.

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