State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB - Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545,208 shares of the bank's stock after selling 2,746,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.49% of Independent Bank worth $199,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $6,958,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,950 shares of the bank's stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $584,333,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $44,640,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Independent Bank Trading Up 0.3%

INDB opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.74. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $261.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Independent Bank's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INDB

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $84,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,843.68. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts. It conducts its banking business through Rockland Trust Company, which traces its roots to 1907. The company provides personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, cash management and digital banking. It also offers commercial banking, wealth management and trust services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Independent Bank serves communities across Massachusetts and nearby New England markets through its branch network and online services.

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