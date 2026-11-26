Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 274,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 166,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,957,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $2,360,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 186,088 shares of the company's stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 75.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,476,774 shares of the company's stock worth $238,455,000 after acquiring an additional 635,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $1,132,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.67.

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AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7%

AZN opened at $184.40 on Thursday. AstraZeneca Plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.24.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.19. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. AstraZeneca's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca Plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca plc is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom. The company discovers, develops and commercializes prescription medicines, with a focus on oncology, biopharmaceuticals and rare diseases. Its research and commercial operations serve patients and healthcare systems across more than 100 countries. AstraZeneca’s portfolio includes medicines for cancer, respiratory and immune-mediated conditions, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases, and rare disorders.

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