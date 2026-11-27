Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 4.9% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $107,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 165,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $27,016,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Daniel James Drobac sold 772 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $137,670.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,592.94. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $166.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average of $184.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $224.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.33. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 45.17%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc. is a wireless communications provider serving consumers, businesses and government customers across the United States. Its services include voice, messaging and data connectivity, supported by a nationwide 5G network. The company offers wireless plans and devices through its T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands. It also provides home internet, business connectivity and wholesale wireless services. T-Mobile's roots include VoiceStream Wireless, which adopted the T-Mobile name in the United States in 2002.

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