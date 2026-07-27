Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

27,503 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Archer Daniels Midland logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dai-ichi Life Insurance acquired 27,503 ADM shares worth approximately $2 million in the first quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 78.28% of the company.
  • ADM reported quarterly EPS of $0.71, beating estimates of $0.66, while revenue reached $20.49 billion. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.15–$4.70 and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, yielding about 2.4%.
  • ADM shares opened at $85.98, near their 52-week high of $88.46, but analysts maintain a consensus “Reduce” rating with an average price target of $75.67.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Archer Daniels Midland.

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $402,743,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 399,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $88.46.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Archer Daniels Midland Right Now?

Before you consider Archer Daniels Midland, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Daniels Midland wasn't on the list.

While Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines