27,503 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $402,743,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 399,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $88.46.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

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