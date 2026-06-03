2,757 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Purchased by Marble Wealth LLC

Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. President Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Tesla Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $423.74 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $392.55 and its 200 day moving average is $416.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 388.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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