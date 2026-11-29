Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 278,200 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $61,635,000. Danaher makes up about 2.0% of Avala Global LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $10,492,520,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3,821.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,078,442 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,232,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821,403 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $1,456,317,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $1,287,949,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $993,846,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $228.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.38 and a 200 day moving average of $201.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total value of $484,302.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,158,277.54. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Bouda sold 5,943 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.33, for a total transaction of $1,362,908.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,508.31. The trade was a 39.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,397. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Danaher from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

Danaher is a global science and technology company that develops products and services for the life sciences, biotechnology and diagnostics markets. Its offerings include laboratory instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services used in research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing and medical testing. The company's businesses include brands such as Cytiva, Beckman Coulter, Cepheid, Leica Microsystems, Radiometer and SCIEX. Their products support activities ranging from drug discovery and bioprocessing to clinical diagnostics and analysis of biological samples.

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