Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 278,926 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Insulet worth $71,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Insulet by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 169.3% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 34.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts: Sign Up

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $141.48 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $126.40 and a 1 year high of $328.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm's revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insulet from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on PODD

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical technology company that develops and markets insulin delivery systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide an alternative to traditional insulin injections and tubed insulin pumps. The company's main product family is Omnipod, a wearable, tubeless insulin pump system. It includes the Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system, which can work with compatible continuous glucose monitors to adjust insulin delivery, as well as Omnipod systems that deliver insulin based on user-set instructions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insulet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insulet wasn't on the list.

While Insulet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report