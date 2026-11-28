State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797,805 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,805,069 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.15% of 10x Genomics worth $252,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,042,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 525,369 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,716,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,364,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,793,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 20,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 328,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,923. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 15,577 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $892,562.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 472,605 shares in the company, valued at $27,080,266.50. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,271 shares of company stock worth $13,427,975. 8.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised 10x Genomics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered 10x Genomics from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $56.02 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.73 and a beta of 2.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. 10x Genomics's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc. develops instruments, consumables and software for biological research, with a focus on single-cell and spatial biology. Its technologies help researchers study gene expression and other biological features in individual cells and within the spatial context of tissue. The company's product portfolio includes the Chromium platform for single-cell analysis, the Visium platform for spatial gene-expression analysis, and the Xenium platform for in situ analysis of tissue. Its systems and reagents support applications such as gene-expression profiling, immune-cell analysis and examination of tissue samples.

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