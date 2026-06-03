28,061 Shares in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Acquired by Marble Wealth LLC

Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,061 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after purchasing an additional 458,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,338,304 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 835,518 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

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